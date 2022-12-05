Mass.-Lowell 84, LIU 64

Al.Blunt 3-6 2-2 8, Brooks 3-3 0-0 6, Coulibaly 4-5 0-2 8, Hammond 7-13 4-6 18, Hikim 2-6 4-4 8, Covington 8-12 0-0 22, Morris 2-4 1-2 5, Mincey 2-4 0-2 5, Withers 1-3 2-3 4, O'Connor 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan-Thomas 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 32-58 13-23 84.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason