Mass.-Lowell 68, Boston U. 60

Zink 4-6 1-2 9, Brittain-Watts 6-9 1-1 16, Harper 1-7 0-0 3, Tynen 1-5 3-4 6, Whyte 4-8 4-5 14, Morales 3-14 0-0 8, Brewster 0-3 0-0 0, Chimezie 1-2 0-0 2, Tate 0-4 2-2 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 11-14 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason