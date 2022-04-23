Marte's hustle single in 10th lifts Mets over D-backs 6-5 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer April 23, 2022 Updated: April 23, 2022 1:29 a.m.
1 of12 New York Mets' James McCann (33) high fives Starling Marte (6) after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) high fives Pete Alonso (20) after scoring on a sacrifice fly hit by Francisco Lindor during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher J.B. Wendelken (48) walks to the dugout after giving up two runs during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar (10) fields a ground out hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks' Seth Beer scores on a sacrifice fly by Daulton Varsho during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) scores on a base hit by Starling Marte during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Phoenix. The Mets defeated the Diamondbacks 6-5. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PHOENIX (AP) — Starling Marte legged out an RBI single — confirmed by a video review — in the 10th inning that lifted the New York Mets over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night.
Marte's hustle single, scoring Jeff McNeil, was needed after New York's bullpen blew a 5-1 lead. Arizona's Daulton Varsho hit a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth, a high flyball to right field off closer Edwin Díaz (1-0) that just cleared the wall.