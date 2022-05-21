Marte homers to lead Mets over Rockies, 5-1 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press May 21, 2022 Updated: May 21, 2022 6:55 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Starling Marte homered in his return to the lineup, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday.
Friday’s game was postponed when wintry weather blew into Colorado after temperatures were in the high 80s on Thursday. Snow continued to fall Saturday morning but by first pitch the skies were clearing and the temperature was 45 degrees.