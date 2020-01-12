Marshall's layup lifts Tennessee St. over SE Missouri 75-73

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. had 21 points, including a put-back layup with 6.6 seconds to play, as Tennessee State narrowly beat Southeast Missouri 75-73 on Saturday.

Michael Littlejohn hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Tennessee State (11-6, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Ben Kone had three blocks for the visiting team.

Alex Caldwell hit a 3-pointer to give the Redhawks (4-13, 0-4) a 10-point lead with 9:30 to play but they went 0 for 4 from the field and committed four turnovers from there as TSU scored 17 of the final 22 points.

Jy'lan Washington made back-to-back 3-pointers before Marshall, Wesley Harris and Littlejohn each hit another to give the Tigers their first lead since midway through the first half at 73-71 with 2:28 left. Skyler Hogan answered with two free throws 35 seconds later and neither team scored again for nearly two minutes. Littlejohn missed a 3-point shot from the left wing but Marshall grabbed the offensive rebound and banked home the eventual winner.

Southeast Missouri failed to get off a shot in the final seconds.

DQ Nicholas had 16 points for the Redhawks, who have now lost four straight games. Alex Caldwell added 15 points. Quatarrius Wilson had eight rebounds.

Tennessee State plays Morehead State at home on Thursday. Southeast Missouri faces Austin Peay at home on Thursday.

