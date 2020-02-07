Marshall Jr. carries Tennessee St. over Austin Peay 70-68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. registered 19 points as Tennessee State narrowly beat Austin Peay 70-68 on Thursday night.

Jon Brown's dunk with 13 seconds left gave the Tigers a four-point lead.

Mark Freeman had 11 points for Tennessee State (15-9, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Wesley Harris added nine rebounds. Shakem Johnson had nine rebounds.

Terry Taylor had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Governors (16-8, 10-1), whose 10-game win streak ended with the loss. Jordyn Adams added 12 points. Eli Abaev had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Governors with the win. Austin Peay defeated Tennessee State 99-74 on Jan. 23. Tennessee State matches up against Murray State at home on Saturday. Austin Peay matches up against Belmont on the road on Saturday.

