Marquette 96, St. John's 85

Ighodaro 4-5 0-1 8, Prosper 9-13 7-8 29, K.Jones 6-10 0-1 16, Kolek 4-8 6-6 14, Mitchell 4-6 2-3 11, Joplin 4-10 0-0 9, Ross 1-3 1-3 3, S.Jones 0-4 4-4 4, Gold 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-62 20-26 96.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason