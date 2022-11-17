Marquette 95, LIU 58

Cook 1-5 0-0 2, Ndiaye 0-3 0-0 0, Burns 2-7 0-0 5, Greene 2-9 5-11 9, Johnson 6-12 4-6 17, Maletic 8-20 1-1 22, Fall 1-6 0-0 2, Crawford 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-63 11-20 58.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason