Marquette 68, No. 3 Texas 61

Karlen 3-6 2-4 8, Marotta 1-8 4-5 6, Clark 2-5 1-2 6, King 8-18 6-7 25, Nkumu 6-9 4-6 16, Myles 0-0 1-2 1, Hare 0-8 0-2 0, Kaifes 1-3 0-0 2, La Chappell 0-0 0-0 0, Okosun 0-1 4-6 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-58 22-34 68
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason