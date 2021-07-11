Marlins' López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

3
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record with nine strikeouts to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. And then he struck out Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also each swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia struck out looking, Kevan Smith struck out swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes to end the third.