Marist 66, Niagara 64

Cooley 2-4 0-0 5, Ingo 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 11-16 7-8 31, Harris 2-7 0-0 5, Brickner 2-3 0-0 5, Farris 6-9 4-6 18, Daughtry 0-4 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 1-2 0-0 2, Salton 0-0 0-0 0, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 11-14 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason