Marist 63, Mount St. Mary's 56

Barton 1-2 0-0 2, Tinsley 3-8 0-0 7, Benjamin 5-10 2-2 15, Leffew 8-17 0-0 17, Lipscomb 2-4 2-2 6, Thomas 1-7 3-4 5, Cordilia 1-2 0-0 2, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 1-1 0-0 2, Gielen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 7-8 56.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason