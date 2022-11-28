Marist 52, Columbia 39

Bedri 0-4 3-6 3, Odunowo 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 1-9 4-4 6, Brown 3-10 0-0 7, De La Rosa 5-9 0-0 14, McLean 3-9 1-2 7, Noland 1-4 0-0 2, Stankard 0-2 0-0 0, J.Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Yurasits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-52 8-12 39.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason