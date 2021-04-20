Mariners use 2 HRs, Moore's defensive gem to top Dodgers 4-3 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 1:45 a.m.
1 of11 Seattle Mariners' Taylor Trammell hits an RBI-double to score Luis Torrens during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens (22) slides safely home as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith attempts the tag during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Seattle. Torrens scored on a double hit by Taylor Trammell. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor, right, tries to put a tag on Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford, left, as Crawford attempts to steal second during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Seattle. Crawford was called out on the play. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Seattle Mariners' Jose Marmolejos (26) is greeted by J.P. Crawford, right, at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Taylor Trammell homered and added a key RBI double, third baseman Dylan Moore thwarted a Dodgers rally with a terrific defensive play in the seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat Los Angeles 4-3 on Monday night in a matchup of early season division leaders.
Seattle handed the Dodgers a second straight loss, the first time on the young season Los Angeles dropped consecutive games. It came on the strength of a couple long balls off Dodgers starter Dustin May and a strong start by Justus Sheffield.