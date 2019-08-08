Mariners snap 5-game skid with 3-2 victory over Padres

SEATTLE (AP) — Mallex Smith doubled leading off the eighth inning and scored when Daniel Vogelbach beat out a potential inning-ending double play, and the Seattle Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Smith led off the eighth with a sinking liner that Wil Myers couldn't control on a diving attempt. Smith advanced to second when the ball slipped from Myers' hand on the throw and was credited with a double. J.P. Crawford bunted and catcher Austin Hedges appeared to throw out Smith at third base, only to have the call overturned on replay to put runners at the corners with no outs.

Andres Munoz (0-1) struck out Domingo Santana before Vogelbach hit a slow chopper to shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis had no play at home plate to get Smith and instead tried to turn a double play. Vogelbach shuffled down the line and beat the relay throw, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Anthony Bass pitched the ninth for his second save and capped four solid innings from Seattle's bullpen. Matt Magill (3-0) pitched the eighth to get the win.

Kyle Seager hit a solo home run that gave Seattle a 2-1 lead. The lead held until the sixth when Francisco Mejia golfed a solo shot off Seattle reliever Brandon Brennan to draw the Padres even at 2. It was Mejia's fifth long ball of the season.

Tatis hit his 21st homer of the season leading off the game off Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi.

Kikuchi lasted only five innings, but the start as a whole will be viewed as an improvement. Kikuchi struck out eight, his most since striking out a season-high 10 in early May against Cleveland. Instead of watching his start devolve after Tatis' home run, the left-hander scattered just three more hits.

Kikuchi's final inning may have been his best. After giving up a leadoff single to Tatis, Kikuchi struck out Myers for the third time, threw a fastball past Manny Machado for strike three and got Eric Hosmer looking to end his outing.

San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi allowed two runs and five hits pitching into the sixth.

HANIGER'S RECOVERY

Seattle OF Mitch Haniger continues to ramp up his baseball activity in the hope of going out on a rehab assignment next week when the Mariners go on the road. Haniger estimated he's about 85 percent in his recovery from a ruptured testicle suffered in early June. Haniger said hitting and throwing haven't been a problem, but running at full speed has been his limitation so far. The Mariners are hoping with a few more days of full pregame activity he'll be cleared to start playing and eventually returning to the club.

"It's been good to just get going and start cranking things up," Haniger said. "It's a lot better this time. I think everything is fully healed and now it's just about building up and getting going."

UP NEXT

Padres: San Diego returns home to open a four-game series with Colorado. Eric Lauer (6-8) will start the opener. Lauer picked up his first win since early June in his last start, allowing two runs in a victory over the Dodgers.

Mariners: After an off day the Mariners open a three-game series against Tampa Bay, with Marco Gonzales (12-9) getting the start in the opener.

