Marchessault, Pacioretty score late to lift Vegas past Avs W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press June 5, 2021 Updated: June 5, 2021 1:21 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
William Karlsson also scored for Vegas and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 18 shots, including two point-blank saves inside the final two minutes to preserve the win.