March Madness: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis rises to stardom STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer March 16, 2022 Updated: March 16, 2022 8:16 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket with the same ferocity he used to show while running over defenders as a high school quarterback.
Davis' emergence as the Big Ten player of the year and a likely NBA lottery pick has been one of college basketball's biggest surprises this season. The 6-foot-5 sophomore believes his football experience made him a better basketball player.
