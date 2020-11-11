Maradona leaves hospital 8 days after brain surgery

The press surrounds an ambulance believed to be transporting soccer legend Diego Maradona as it pulls away from Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Maradona's manager and lawyer Matías Morla confirmed Wednesday that the world soccer legend would be discharged today from the hospital where he has been hospitalized for more than a week. less The press surrounds an ambulance believed to be transporting soccer legend Diego Maradona as it pulls away from Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Maradona's manager and lawyer ... more Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Maradona leaves hospital 8 days after brain surgery 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Diego Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital on Wednesday, just over a week after undergoing brain surgery, and will continue his recovery in a private home.

Footage broadcast by local TV stations showed the former World Cup winner leaving the Olivos clinic in an ambulance. Maradona's doctor, Leopoldo Luque, told journalists that he had authorized the release.

His lawyer, Matias Morla, said the 60-year-old Argentine will continue to receive treatment for alcohol dependency. He is expected to stay in a house near his older daughters.

The 1986 World Cup champion last week had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Maradona’s personal doctor, neurologist Leopoldo Luque, said Tuesday that even small amounts of alcohol consumption could have negative effects in combination with the medication Maradona needs for his recovery.

The former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli star has had addiction problems in the past.

Maradona was initially admitted to another clinic in La Plata with signs of depression, anemia and dehydration, before being moved to Olivos when the subdural hematoma was discovered.

Dr. Luque said an accident likely caused the subdural hematoma but that Maradona did not recall any falls or mishaps.

Maradona felt ill Oct. 30 while coaching first-division team Gimnasia y Esgrima. He had left before the end of the first half, raising questions about his health.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports