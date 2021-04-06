Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 2:03 a.m.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night.
John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.