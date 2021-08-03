Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules GRAHAM DUNBAR and JOE McDONALD, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 2 a.m.
1 of11 Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. During the photo op at her medals ceremony Sunday night, Saunders stepped off the podium, lifted her arms above her head and formed an “X’ with her wrists. Asked what that meant, she explained: ”It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.” Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Shanju Bao, left, and Tianshi Zhong of Team China hug with their gold medals during a medal ceremony for the track cycling women's team sprint finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Izu, Japan. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Shanju Bao, left, and Tianshi Zhong, of China, celebrate their gold medals during a ceremony for the track cycling women's team sprint finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Izu, Japan. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Shanju Bao of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal in the track cycling women's team sprint finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Izu, Japan. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Chinese paramilitary policemen put on sunglasses while on duty, as spot lights light up Tiananmen Gate with its iconic portrait of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Beijing on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 China's Lijia Gong, center, poses with her gold medal after winning women's shot put next to Raven Saunders, of the United States, left, silver medal, and New Zealand's Valerie Adams, bronze medal, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 United States players kneel prior to their women's soccer match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
TOKYO (AP) — The image of Communist China's founding leader, Mao Zedong, made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it is “looking into the matter.”
The gesture — Mao pin badges worn by two Chinese gold medalists at their medal ceremony — risks being judged a breach of Olympic Charter Rule 50, which prohibits political statements on the podium at the Tokyo Games — and at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
Written By
GRAHAM DUNBAR and JOE McDONALD