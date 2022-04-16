Mantha scores twice in 34 seconds, Capitals rout Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in the Washington Capitals' 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 47th of the season and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz, T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov also connected. Vitek Vanacek made 28 saves.