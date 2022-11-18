Skip to main content
Sports

Manhattan 86, Mount St. Vincent 39

Connolley 0-1 0-0 0, Cabezudo 2-5 1-2 7, Darab 0-4 0-0 0, Porcic 3-7 0-0 9, Rawlings 0-3 0-0 0, Cassidy 1-1 0-0 3, Tucker 2-6 0-0 4, Camastro 1-6 0-0 2, Mejia 0-1 0-0 0, Novello 0-3 0-0 0, Singh 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Hod 1-5 1-2 3, Carrier 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 14-54 5-8 39.

MANHATTAN (1-2)

Roberts 7-8 0-0 14, Brennen 3-6 0-0 9, Buchanan 5-11 2-2 14, Hayun 2-4 4-5 9, Nelson 8-11 0-1 18, Cisse 0-3 0-0 0, Glassman 1-2 0-0 3, Arora 1-1 0-0 3, Hackett 0-2 0-0 0, Walden 3-7 0-0 6, Padgett 2-4 0-0 6, Watson 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 33-64 7-10 86.

Halftime_Manhattan 56-20. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Vincent 6-24 (Porcic 3-7, Cabezudo 2-2, Cassidy 1-1, Connolley 0-1, Hod 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Singh 0-1, Camastro 0-2, Novello 0-2, Rawlings 0-2, Darab 0-4), Manhattan 13-32 (Brennen 3-4, Nelson 2-3, Padgett 2-4, Buchanan 2-7, Arora 1-1, Glassman 1-2, Hayun 1-3, Watson 1-3, Hackett 0-2, Cisse 0-3). Rebounds_Mount St. Vincent 20 (Tucker, Lewis 3), Manhattan 39 (Buchanan 9). Assists_Mount St. Vincent 3 (Tucker, Mejia, Smith 1), Manhattan 10 (Nelson 4). Total Fouls_Mount St. Vincent 11, Manhattan 10. A_540 (2,345).

