Manhattan 80, Marist 69

Cisse 2-4 4-5 8, Padgett 1-5 0-0 3, Brennen 5-8 3-4 15, Nelson 9-13 1-2 22, Stewart 6-10 2-2 20, Watson 2-4 4-4 9, Hayun 1-4 0-0 3, Glassman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 14-17 80.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason