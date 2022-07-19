Manfred says Oakland A's need ballpark deal 'quickly'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Oakland Athletics need to quickly reach a binding agreement for a new ballpark and that relocation could be considered if a deal isn’t struck for a facility in the Bay Area.
“I was at the Coliseum myself recently,” he told the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday before the All-Star Game. “The condition of the Coliseum is a really serious problem for us. I’ve said it, this is not news. It is not a major league-quality facility at this point.”