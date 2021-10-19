Boone returns on 3-year contract, Yankees demand success RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 2:26 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone will be back with the New York Yankees next year, their first manager since Miller Huggins in 1922 to return for a fifth season after failing to win a title during his first four.
“A manager is only as good as the players he’s got,” general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday after announcing a three-year contract for Boone that contains a club option for 2025.