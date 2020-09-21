Man claims self defense in fatal shooting of basketball star

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man charged with murder in the midday shooting of a college basketball star on a Hartford street claimed self defense at his arraignment on Monday.

Jason Stone, 33, of East Hartford turned himself in to police after 24-year-old Jaqhawn Walters was shot shortly after noon on Saturday. At his arraignment Monday in Hartford Superior Court, public defender David Warner said Stone was claiming self defense. He's being held on $1 million bond and is due back in court October 5.

Police said Walters was shot after an argument and brief physical encounter on Main Street. Friends drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Surveillance video showed the confrontation and shooting, police said.

Walters, known as “JQ,” was a 2018 graduate of Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. He earned all-conference honors three times and had signed a contract to play professionally in Argentina.