Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of football player

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a University of Toledo football player following a fight at a city pizza restaurant this week was charged with murder, authorities said.

Michael Mitchell Jr., 24, of Toledo, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and was expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday. It wasn't known if he has retained an attorney.

Mitchell shot Jahneil Douglas, 22, around 11 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. The restaurant's general manager told The Toledo Blade that Douglas and another person began arguing just outside the entrance and a fight ensued, although it's not clear if Mitchell was the other person involved.

Before police arrived at the scene, someone drove Douglas to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the altercation.

Douglas was preparing for his junior season with the Rockets. He was a defensive lineman who had played in 12 games over two seasons, totaling two tackles.