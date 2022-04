BURNLEY, England (AP) — Manchester City responded to the challenge laid down by title rival Liverpool by winning at Burnley 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday to stay in first place heading into the seismic meeting of the top two next weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan scored first-half goals at Turf Moor to keep City in a one-point lead over Liverpool with eight games remaining.