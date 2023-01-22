Maine 78, Binghamton 57

Falko 0-4 4-4 4, Harried 4-9 1-1 9, Hinckson 3-6 0-0 7, Petcash 5-9 2-2 13, Gibson 3-6 2-2 8, White 3-4 1-2 7, McGriff 1-3 0-0 2, Solomon 1-3 1-2 3, Balogun 0-0 2-2 2, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Akuwovo 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-48 13-15 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason