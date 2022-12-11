Maine 50, Merrimack 47

Turgut 1-3 0-0 2, Clayton 1-8 0-0 2, Tynes 4-7 4-4 12, Wright-McLeish 3-9 0-0 7, Juozapaitis 3-12 4-5 10, Feierbergs 3-6 0-0 6, Filipovity 4-9 3-3 11. Totals 19-54 11-12 50.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason