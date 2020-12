TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Mahan scored 26 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and freshman Isaiah Adams added 22 points as UCF knocked off No. 15 Florida State 86-74 on Saturday night, ending the Seminoles’ 27-game home winning streak.

Mahan shot 10 of 13 from the floor and 10 of 10 from the line as UCF (2-1) won for the first time in 12 games against the Seminoles.