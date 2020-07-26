Machado, Myers homer to back Lamet as Padres beat Dbacks 5-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado and Wil Myers homered to back Dinelson Lamet, who pitched brilliantly into the sixth inning of the San Diego Padres’ 5-1 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Lamet (1-0), who made 14 starts last year in a comeback from Tommy John surgery, held the Diamondbacks to one run and five hits while striking out eight and walking one. Rookie manager Jayce Tingler pulled Lamet after he allowed a leadoff double in the sixth to Starling Marte on his 80th pitch.

Myers’ three-run homer in the fourth was the Padres’ first of the year and highlighted a rough second time through the order for Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray.

Ray held San Diego to just a single and a walk in the first three innings before quickly getting into trouble in the fourth. Tommy Pham drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Ty France singled with one out and Myers drove a 2-2 pitch into the seats in left field for a 3-1 lead.

Edward Olivares, making his major league debut, doubled for his first hit. Ray struck out Austin Hedges but walked Trent Grisham and was lifted for Stefan Crighton, who got the final out of the inning.

Ray (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits, struck out seven and walked three. He threw 97 pitches in 3 2/3 innings.

San Diego Padres left fielder Tommy Pham dives for a ball hit for an RBI-double by Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Christian Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, July 25, 2020. less San Diego Padres left fielder Tommy Pham dives for a ball hit for an RBI-double by Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Christian Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, ... more Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Machado, Myers homer to back Lamet as Padres beat Dbacks 5-1 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Machado hit a two-run homer to left-center off Hector Rondón in the seventh.

The Diamondbacks got to Lamet for a run in the fourth. Marte hit a leadoff single, advanced on Hedges’ passed ball and scored when Christian Walker’s double bounced past a diving Pham in left field.

IT’S A SPRINT

Pham has four stolen bases in two games. He tied his career high with 25 last year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: 1B Eric Hosmer, who had six RBIs in a 7-2 opening day win, was scratched about an hour before the game with what the team said was a non-COVID-19 illness. He was replaced in the lineup by France.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen is scheduled to start Sunday. He was a combined 3-6 with a 2.81 ERA between the Marlins and Diamondbacks in his rookie season of 2019, including a 4-1 win against San Diego on Sept. 4 in which he threw seven shutout innings. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out eight.

Padres: RHP Garrett Richards makes his season debut. He was 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA in three starts late last season as he came back from Tommy John surgery. He has a 2.25 ERA in 20 career innings against Arizona.

