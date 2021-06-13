MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118 ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 11:05 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection.
Chris Paul scored 37 points and Devin Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by Jokic's ejection.
ARNIE STAPLETON