MLB general managers to meet remotely rather than in person

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will hold its annual general managers’ meetings remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league said Thursday that teams had been informed the GMs won’t meet in person. The annual November session started in the 1980s and has been a traditional time for agents to pitch their free agent clients to teams and for clubs to initiate trade talks. The session usually is held in Florida, Arizona or California.

For now, the larger winter meetings remain scheduled for Dec. 6-10 in Dallas. The winter meetings include far bigger team delegations, minor league executives and baseball's annual trade show.

