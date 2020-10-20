For Games of Wednesday, October 21

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below

INTERLEAGUE
2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Tampa Bay Snell (L) 4-2 3.24 7-4 0-0 0.0 0.00
Los Angeles TBD 8:08p 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Snell 1-1 16.1 2.20
TBD 0-0 0.0 0.00

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE NATIONAL LEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.