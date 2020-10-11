https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/MLB-Pitching-Comparison-15637980.php
MLB Pitching Comparison
For Games of Monday, October 12
NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|McCullers Jr.
|(R)
|3-3
|3.93
|5-6
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|TBD
|4:07p
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|0-1
|17.2
|0.00
|TBD
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
___
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Atlanta
|Fried
|(L)
|7-0
|2.25
|10-1
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|(R)
|8:08p
|1-0
|3.44
|7-1
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Fried
|1-0
|11.0
|4.91
|Buehler
|0-0
|11.2
|1.54
___
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
