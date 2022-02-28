MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Feb. 28, 2022 Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 8:46 p.m.
1 of15 The gate to Roger Dean Stadium is locked as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Detroit Tigers fan Genna Perugini of Melbourne, Fla. holds a sign outside of Roger Dean Stadium where negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players union continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, and Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, walk after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, and Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, walk after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, and Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, walk after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, and Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, walk after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 With the Major League Baseball Grapefruit League schedule on hold until at least March 8, LECOM Park, the Spring home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is empty on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Bradenton, Fla. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Major League Baseball Executive Vice President Morgan Sword, left, and Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, right, arrive for negotiations with the players union in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 With the Major League Baseball Grapefruit League schedule on hold, Ed Smith Stadium, the Spring home of the Baltimore Orioles, is empty on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Sarasota, Fla. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Baseball fan Noah McMurrain of Boynton Beach, Fla., stands outside Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings that stretched into Monday night as they attempted to forge the path to a labor deal before management’s deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31.
Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the union twice — once more than he had previously since the lockout started Dec. 2. After months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.