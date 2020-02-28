Luge officials rescind penalty against USA's Summer Britcher

KONIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher won't be sanctioned for comments she made about safety and course conditions at last weekend's World Cup competition.

The International Luge Federation said Friday it is rescinding plans to penalize Britcher for her comments “and considers the case to be closed." The decision came after Britcher and USA Luge teammate Chris Mazdzer, the athletes' spokesman for the FIL, met with luge officials to discuss the matter.

Britcher was one of many athletes to publicly criticize the FIL over the course conditions and the way sliders' concerns were handled last weekend at a World Cup in Winterberg, Germany. The FIL said at the time it would sanction Britcher for her “unsporting" comments, but never announced what that penalty would be.

No teams from Germany, Austria or the U.S. competed Sunday, the final day of the event marred by athlete protests and racing boycotts over track conditions. Sliders from many nations were concerned about certain track curves having too much ice buildup, which significantly increases the chance of crashing.

The World Cup season ends this weekend in Konigssee.