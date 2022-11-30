Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70

Alexander 4-6 0-2 9, Faure 7-10 3-3 17, Andrews 6-12 3-3 19, Jones 6-10 0-0 13, Perry 1-5 0-0 2, Kuzemka 6-7 1-2 18, Dike 2-5 2-2 6, Redding 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 9-12 84.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason