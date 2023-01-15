Loyola Marymount 98, San Diego 84

Earlington 8-13 6-8 24, McKinney 3-8 3-3 9, Sisoho Jawara 1-4 1-1 3, Townsend 9-16 1-3 21, E.Williams 3-13 2-2 8, Turner 5-8 3-4 14, Lynch 2-3 0-0 5, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0, Jamerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 16-21 84.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason