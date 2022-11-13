Loyola Marymount 85, UC Davis 75

Anigwe 2-7 1-4 5, Johnson 6-13 2-5 15, Milling 1-4 0-0 2, Pepper 13-22 2-3 32, Manu 1-2 0-0 2, DeBruhl 2-3 0-1 6, Beasley 2-4 4-5 9, Lose 0-2 0-0 0, Mani 1-2 2-2 4, Rocak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 11-20 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason