Loyola Marymount 69, Grand Canyon 65

Leaupepe 8-13 0-0 17, Issanza 0-0 1-2 1, Ahrens 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Shelton 10-17 2-3 26, Merkviladze 3-6 2-2 9, Stephens 2-4 0-1 5, Marble 2-2 0-0 5, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 7-10 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason