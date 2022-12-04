Loyola Marymount 64, Nevada 52

Coleman 0-3 4-4 4, D.Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Baker 1-6 0-0 2, Blackshear 2-12 1-2 5, Lucas 6-12 2-3 18, Davidson 2-3 6-6 11, Pettigrew 2-3 0-0 4, Foster 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 1-2 0-0 3, Flannigan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 13-15 52.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason