Loyola Chicago 67, St. Bonaventure 55

Evans 3-4 0-0 7, Farell 2-7 1-2 6, Venning 6-12 4-4 16, Banks 3-11 0-0 7, Luc 2-16 0-0 5, Flowers 2-7 2-4 6, Rumpel 1-1 3-4 5, Mellouk 0-2 3-4 3, Hill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 13-18 55.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason