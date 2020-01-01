Lowry scores 24 points, Raptors beat Cavaliers 117-97

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Terence Davis matched his career high with 19 and the Toronto Raptors finished 2019 on a winning note by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97 on Tuesday night.

Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 points in his first start with Toronto as the Raptors recorded their fifth straight home win over the Cavaliers.

OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet each scored 12 points in the Raptors' second 20-point win over Cleveland this season. The Cavaliers lost 133-113 at Toronto on Dec. 16.

Toronto had lost three of four, but won for the 14th time in 19 home games. The Raptors went 9-7 in December, their busiest month of the season.

The Raptors are 13-1 when they lead through three quarters at home. Toronto lost 98-97 to Oklahoma City on Sunday despite taking an 80-76 lead into the fourth.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points and Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won four of five.

Toronto Raptors' Oshae Brissett (12) and OG Anunoby (3) defend against Cleveland Cavaliers' Dante Exum (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Toronto. (Hans Deryk/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Raptors' Oshae Brissett (12) and OG Anunoby (3) defend against Cleveland Cavaliers' Dante Exum (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Toronto. (Hans Deryk/The ... more Photo: Hans Deryk, AP Photo: Hans Deryk, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Lowry scores 24 points, Raptors beat Cavaliers 117-97 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Kevin Love returned to the starting lineup with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Cedi Osman scored 14 points for Cleveland.

Hollis-Jefferson started in place of Anunoby, who shot 0 for 7 from 3-point range in Sunday’s loss to Oklahoma City and had missed 17 of 19 from distance over his previous five games.

The Raptors recorded an assist on nine of their 10 baskets in the opening quarter. Lowry fed Anunoby for a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to give Toronto a 27-25 lead after one. The lead changed 10 times in the opening quarter, but didn’t change again the rest of the way.

Lowry scored 11 points in the second and Toronto used six 3-pointers to outscore Cleveland 32-18, taking a 59-43 lead at halftime. Cleveland shot 2 for 12 from 3-point range in the second.

Lowry added 11 more in the third, going 3 of 5 from outside the arc. Toronto led 86-69 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Love sat out Saturday’s win at Minnesota because of a sore right hip. … Cleveland is 4-13 on the road. … The Cavs were 5-9 in December after going 3-12 in November.

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said injured starters F Pascal Siakam (groin), C Marc Gasol (left hamstring) and G Norman Powell (left shoulder) are still “a ways away” from returning. All three were injured in a Dec. 18 win at Detroit. … F Patrick McCaw left early in the first quarter after injuring his left leg but returned in the second. … Toronto held a 15-2 edge in bench scoring at halftime.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Charlotte on Thursday night.

Raptors: Visit Miami on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and

https://twitter.com/AP_Sports