Lowe, Meadows HRs highlight Rays' 14-7 rout of Royals CODY FRIESEN, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 1:12 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and Mike Zunino homered and the Tampa Bay Rays pounded out 17 hits in a 14-7 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
Meadows, Randy Arozarena and Joey Wendle had three hits each, and Manual Margot and Yoshi Tsutsugo had three RBIs apiece as the Rays won their fifth straight. Tampa Bay entered the game hitting .220 as a team, just 23rd in the majors.