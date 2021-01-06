Louisville tops No. 19 Virginia Tech 73-71 in ACC showdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Johnson scored 17 points, including a crucial free throw with five seconds left, and Louisville withstood a missed 3-pointer try at the buzzer, holding off No. 19 Virginia Tech 73-71 Wednesday night in a matchup of unbeaten Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

The Cardinals (8-1, 3-0) led 47-33 early in the second half before Tech closed within 72-71 on Keve Aluma's two free throws with 6.6 seconds left. Johnson was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and missed the second of two free throws, giving the Hokies (8-2, 2—1) a final chance. But, Hunter Cattoor's long 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired, allowing Louisville to escape with at least a share of first place.