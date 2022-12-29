Louisiana Tech 91, UTSA 69

Diouf 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 2-3 0-0 4, Buggs 6-8 2-3 20, Medor 3-11 1-3 8, Richards 3-9 5-5 13, Czumbel 3-4 1-2 10, Farmer 3-7 3-4 9, Sabally 0-1 2-2 2, Aleu 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 1-4 1, Bofinger 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 15-23 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason