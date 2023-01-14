Louisiana-Monroe 61, Texas St. 58

Martin 4-6 0-1 8, Morgan 2-6 0-0 4, Drinnon 2-4 2-2 6, Harrell 5-17 5-6 17, Mason 2-5 3-4 7, Davis 2-5 1-2 6, Ceaser 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0, Gatkek 1-3 0-0 2, Love 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 11-15 58.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason