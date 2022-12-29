Louisiana-Monroe 57, Texas St. 53

Bafutto 4-7 3-4 11, Howell 3-7 2-2 8, Blackmon 2-11 6-9 11, Locure 3-14 5-6 12, Powell 1-4 1-2 4, Gallion 2-8 4-6 9, Hancock 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 15-51 23-31 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason